B-Ball Scores for Cable in May
By Anne Becker
Basketball programming helped TNT rank as the most-viewed cable network in May with 3.05 million total viewers in prime, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The two most-viewed programs for the month were two May 22 games – the Mavericks versus Spurs game averaged 7.07 million total viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET, and the Clippers/Suns game averaged 5.83 million total viewers from 11 p.m. -1:30 a.m. ET.
USA ranked as the second-most-viewed network in prime for the month with 2.4 million total viewers, non-ad-supported Disney took third with 2.1 million, and ESPN took fourth with 2.0 million.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.