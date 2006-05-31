B-Ball Scores for Cable in May

Basketball programming helped TNT rank as the most-viewed cable network in May with 3.05 million total viewers in prime, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The two most-viewed programs for the month were two May 22 games – the Mavericks versus Spurs game averaged 7.07 million total viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET, and the Clippers/Suns game averaged 5.83 million total viewers from 11 p.m. -1:30 a.m. ET.

USA ranked as the second-most-viewed network in prime for the month with 2.4 million total viewers, non-ad-supported Disney took third with 2.1 million, and ESPN took fourth with 2.0 million.