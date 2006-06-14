B-Ball Scores For ABC

A streaming TV pioneer's loss was a gain for one of the technology's pioneering TV content providers, while a reality take on Desperate Housewives was desperate for ratings.

That is an oblique way of saying that the Dallas Mavericks loss (owned by Broadcast.com founder Mark Cuban) was a ratings win for ABC, and CBS's reality series debut disappeared faster than Alfre Woodard's family from Wisteria Lane.

The Miami Heat generated some ratings heat for the network, powering it to a nightly win in the 18-49 demo according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC averaged a 3.7 rating/11 share on the night in the demo with According to Jim, the pre-game show, and the Miami Heat's stirring come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

NBC was a competitve second with a 3.3/9 thanks primarily to Last Comic Standing at 9-10, which drew a strong 4/11 at 9-10.

Fox was third with a 2.7/8 for House, which grew each half hour over its two hours worth of back-to-back repeats.

CBS was a distant fourth with repeats and the premiere of the new reality show Tuesday Night Book Club, which it has been promoting as the second coming of the Desperate Housewives, reality style, but whose ratings were a slim 1.7/5.

The soon-to-be-history netlets WB and UPN tied at a .7/2.

