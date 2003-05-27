Azteca to sell national spots for affiliates

Spanish-language network Azteca America may purchase national spot

advertising for its affiliates after winning a waiver Tuesday from Federal

Communications Commission rules forbidding networks from buying spot sales for

affiliated stations.

Since 1978, the FCC, on a case-by-case basis, has exempted Spanish-language

networks because national sales firms generally lack the expertise to market

programming aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences.

Consequently, Hispanic stations have a hard time securing national

advertising.

Azteca America, the U.S. arm of Mexico-based Azteca International, said the

waiver is critical to expanding in the U.S. market against competitors Univision Communications Inc.

and Telemundo Communications Group Inc.

Those two companies now control 95% of the U.S. Hispanic broadcast-TV

business and have permanent waivers to the rule.