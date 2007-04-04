Azteca Considers Next Move

Following Pappas Telecasting’s announcement that it was severing affiliation agreements with the Hispanic television network Azteca America as of June 30, Azteca says it expects to finalize affiliation agreements for its Houston and San Francisco stations in the near future.

“Better aligned interests with other partners in these markets will translate into substantial benefits for audiences, clients and our entire affiliate group,” stated Azteca America Chairman Luis J. Echarte. “We will now be able to build common marketing and operational plans, and coordinate promotional strategies oriented to give an extra boost to overall ratings and sales.”

President and CEO Adrian Steckel said the network was unfazed by the Pappas split. “These short-term issues will be resolved and we will maintain our coverage and standing as a network,” he stated.