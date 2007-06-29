Azteca Branches Out

Starting July 1, Hispanic network Azteca America will be seen on KSTV Sacramento and KBWB San Francisco. Radio company Bustos Media bought the Sacramento station from Cocola Broadcasting for $1.4 million, while in San Francisco, Azteca has worked out an agreement with Granite Broadcasting to run its programming as a digital multicast.

"This is part of our commitment to viewers and advertisers alike to guarantee continuity in San Francisco, the eighth largest Hispanic market in the country," said Azteca America chairman Luis J. Echarte.

Azteca airs telenovelas, news, reality and Mexican soccer, among other fare. Azteca CEO Adrian Steckel called the deals "an important piece of our national footprint."