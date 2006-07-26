Azteca America Adds Boston Affiliate

Spanish-language broadcaster Azteca America has signed up an affiliate in Boston, giving the network coverage in the top 25 U.S. Hispanic markets.



Boston Broadcasting's WFXZ will carry Azteca America in Boston, the No. 23 Hispanic market and no. 5 market overall.



“We said we would be at 50 markets by year end, and here we are with five months to spare,” Azteca America Chairman Luis J. Echarte said in a statement. “Filling out the top 25 markets is especially important for Hispanic television given the higher concentration in urban areas compared to the general market.”



Azteca, which receives some programming from Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca, has also picked up carriage in Twin Falls, Idaho, the no. 110 Hispanic market and No. 192 overall, where it will be carried on KYTL.