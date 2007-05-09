Trending

Azteca Adds Affiliate

By

Hispanic network Azteca America is adding an affiliate in Portland, Ore. Churchill Media’s KWVT Portland is set to launch July 30.

KWVT will air on channel 52 with a mix of telenovelas, Mexican soccer, and news. “We’re thrilled to bring Portland’s Hispanic community an additional news and entertainment option,” said Suzanne Arlie, president of Churchill Media.