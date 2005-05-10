Azcarraga Resigns from Univision

In a sign of increasing friction at Univsion, major backer and programming supplier Emilio Azcarraga resigned as vice chairman of the U.S. Spanish-language broadcaster. Azcarraga is chairman and president of leading Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa SA, which supplies the bulk of Univision's prime time programming, including its staple telenovelas. Part of the discontent stems from Univision CEO Jerrold Perenchi’s decision to name Ray Rodriguez as president and COO without Azcarraga's consent. Azcarraga owns about 10% of Univision's stock, and Televisa owns another 10%.