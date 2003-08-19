Azaria awarded Emmy
Hank Azaria has been awarded an Emmy Award for outstanding voice-over performance
on Fox’s The Simpsons, while Scott Wills, Dan Krall and Maciek Albrecht
have received Emmys for outstanding individual achievement in animation.
Wills and Krall won for Cartoon Network’s Samurai Jack, while Albrecht
won for Home Box Office’s Through a Child’s Eye: September 11, 2001.
Both categories are awarded by juries and have no nominations.
They will be presented at the 2003 Creative Arts Awards Saturday, Sept. 13,
at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
