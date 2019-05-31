‘Axios’ Grills Jared Kushner on HBO

Documentary series Axios launches season two on HBO Sunday, June 2. Three new episodes run on the Sundays after that, each in the 6 p.m. ET/PT slot. The season premiere features an interview with White House adviser Jared Kushner.

Matthew O’Neill and Perri Peltz produce and direct the episodes.

Political reporter Jonathan Swan interviews Kushner at work and at home. The discussion touches on his outside perspective on Washington politics, his upbringing and career trajectory, and Kushner’s understanding of his role in furthering the goals of President Trump, his father-in-law.

Swan also explores Kushner’s relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Khashoggi murder, Palestinian sovereignty, his security clearance and the “birther” controversy.

The premiere episode also features a segment on the “Greatest Global Threats” as summarized by leading national security experts from the last three administrations.

Upcoming Axios episodes include interviews with Steve Bannon, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and General Motors CEO Mary Barra.

Axios is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, Axios and DCTV. The executive producers are Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz and Evan Ryan.