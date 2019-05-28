Season Three of ‘Divorce’ on HBO July 1

Season three of HBO comedy Divorce begins July 1. Sharon Horgan created the series. Sarah Jessica Parker stars and is an executive producer.

HBO will offer six episodes in the new season.

Parker plays a woman involved in a nasty divorce. Thomas Haden Church portrays her ex.

Horgan, Parker, Jenny Bicks, Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan are the executive producers of Divorce. Liz Tuccillo is an exec producer too, and will be showrunner.

Also in the cast are Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore.