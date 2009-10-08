AWRT Names Interim President

American Women in Radio & Television has tapped Sylvia Strobel to be interim president of the organization.

Maria Brennan, who had been president since 1998, resigned to take over the reins at Women in Cable & Telecommunications.

Strobel, who is senior partner in entertainment law firm Lehmann Strobel, will head up the search for a permanent replacement. Valerie Blackburn, with CBS Radio in Los Angeles, replaces Strobel as chair of the AWRT board.