AWRT Names Interim President
American Women in Radio & Television has tapped Sylvia Strobel to be interim president of the organization.
Maria Brennan, who had been president since 1998, resigned to take over the reins at Women in Cable & Telecommunications.
Strobel, who is senior partner in entertainment law firm Lehmann Strobel, will head up the search for a permanent replacement. Valerie Blackburn, with CBS Radio in Los Angeles, replaces Strobel as chair of the AWRT board.
