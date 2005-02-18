AWRT Meets, Greets Govt. Types
By Staff
American Women in Radio and Television will hold its second annual FCC and Congressional Reception Feb. 24, hosted by Fox News Channel anchor and senior correspondent Rita Cosby at Loew’s L’Enfant Plaza.
The reception marks the start of the annual AWRT Leadership Summit and Business Conference which continues on February 25-26 at the Key Bridge Marriott Hotel.
