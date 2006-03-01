AWRT Gives Out Gracies

American Women in Radio Television has unveiled the 2006 winners of its annual Gracie Allen Awards, recognizing achievements in programming for, about and made by women in broadcast, cable, radio and the Internet. The awards will be given out Tuesday, June 20, at New York’s Tavern on the Green.

Among the TV-award recipients are CBS News for a Jane Fonda portrait on 60 Minutes; ABCNews.com for its Web site feature “New Title IX Debate: Will Women’s Sports Suffer or Men’s Sports Be Saved?”; Dateline NBC for its segment “To Catch a Predator”; and The WB for The Gilmore Girls.