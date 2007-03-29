AWRT Awards Golden Apples

The New York City chapter of American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT) announced its Golden Apple Awards winners, honoring women in New York radio and TV.

Broadcast honors went to CBS 2 anchor Cindy Hsu, Cable honors to Oxygen V.P. of Research Karen Ramspacher and the Radio prize to Ann Liguori's of Sports Radio 66AM-WFAN.

“This year’s winners are shining examples of the dedicated, committed women who set the standard in our industry,” stated AWRT-NYC president Jana Polsky.

The awards will be given out May 17 at the Sheraton Hotel in New York.