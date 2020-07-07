Awesomeness Sets Show on Being a Black Teenager

ViacomCBS’s Awesomeness is launching a new five-part series with an episode entitled What It’s Like to Be a Black Teen in America.

The episode will appear July 11 at 5 p.m. PT on Awesomeness’ YouTube and IGTV accounts. Additional episodes of What It’s Like, looking at other topics through a Gen Z lens, will premiere monthly through November.

What It’s like to Be a Black Teen in America will feature a panel discussion moderated by filmmaker and political strategist Carri Twigg. Issues covered in the discussion include systemic racism, protesting safely, and supporting school reform.

“These are urgent conversations that require a unique lens for today’s youth. I hope teens and families come away from this safe space feeling more comfortable with fostering conversations about race and privilege, as well as some tools for how they can further support racial equity and impact positive change.”

Carri Twigg (Image credit: Awesomeness)

The first episode will feature a performance by Tiana Major9 and an appearance from single-songwriter H.E.R., who will speak about the new song I Can't Breathe.

What It’s Like, produced by Awesomeness Digital Studio, is created by Christopher Babers, who also serves as director and supervising producer. Maurice James is co-director. Marta Palley serves as associate producer. Nikki Scoggins, senior VP, creative, Scott Levine, senior VP, operations and Emily Hecht, VP, creative serve as executive producers.

Awesomeness is also partnering with Made In Her Image, a nonprofit movement that creates programs to support the advancement of young girls, non-binary youths and women of color in the film, media and technology industries, by making a donation and encouraging viewers to support their mission throughout the episode.