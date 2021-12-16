Awesomeness’ ‘Next Influencer’ Moving From YouTube to Paramount Plus

Next Influencer, a reality competition for social content creators, is moving to ViacomCBS’s Paramount Plus for season three.

Produced by ViacomCBS’s Gen Z studio Awesomeness, the first two seasons of Next Influencer were streamed on Awesomeness’ YouTube channel.

Season three is set to premiere January 13, when the first five episodes will be released. The remaining five episodes will drop once a week.

Owen Holt, a TikTok star and past winner of Next Influencer, will be the host. Vibe Room, a new weekly podcast hosted by Holt that unpacks each Next Influencer episode, will premiere on January 16 on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The new cast includes Taylor Olympios, Dawn Morante, Evan Lane, Carrie Berk, Talen Battles, Noah Danenhower, Noor Dabash, Sierra Reed, Kristian Ramey, Soha Khatib and Bryce McKenzie.

One contestant will win a prize package that includes a talent contract with Awesomeness.

Episodes of Next Influencer will be available on YouTube after they debut on Paramount Plus.

Awesomeness is also opening a merchandise shop for Next Influencer and a dedicated account on TikTok that will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Next Influencer is executive produced by Tara Cole. Production of the show is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive VP, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio. ■