Award unlimited

He may not be America's most trusted man, but comedian and PBS host
Jack Gallagher won a NATPE Iris award as on-air talent for his Off Limits show on KVIE-TV Sacramento over
competition that included Walter Cronkite. Cronkite had been nominated for his
work on WEDH-TV Hartford's Connecticut and the
Sea.
Gallagher had been pretty confident about the outcome-that the
award would go to Cronkite.
