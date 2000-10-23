Award unlimited

He may not be America's most trusted man, but comedian and PBS host

Jack Gallagher won a NATPE Iris award as on-air talent for his Off Limits show on KVIE-TV Sacramento over

competition that included Walter Cronkite. Cronkite had been nominated for his

work on WEDH-TV Hartford's Connecticut and the

Sea.

Gallagher had been pretty confident about the outcome-that the

award would go to Cronkite.