Avid bows new high-end storage product

Nonlinear editing and storage supplier Avid has introduced the next generation of its enterprise-class storage system, Unity ISIS 2.0, which is aimed at large shared production environments in broadcast or post-production facilities.

The new ISIS doubles the storage capacity from 192 to 384 terabytes (TB), using 2 TB storage blades. Through a new ISIS Engine processing unit, the system's internal bandwidth has been raised from 240 megabytes (MB) per second to 400 MB per second, and can be scaled through multiple ISIS Engines to support up to 32 uncompressed HD streams (12 engines delivering a total bandwidth of 4.8 gigabytes [GB] per second). Through 10-gigabit-per-second Ethernet (10 GigE) networking based on Cisco switches, ISIS 2.0 can be scaled to support up to 330 real-time clients.

The ISIS system's total file count has also been raised from 3 million to 10 million files, says Jim Frantzreb, the company's senior market manager for the enterprise segment: "We have some clients who are bumping up against the 3-million-file ceiling."