Avid acquires another 3-D firm

Nonlinear-editing supplier Avid Technology has acquired The Motion Factory Inc., a Fremont, Calif.-based firm specializing in 3-D graphics for interactive games and the Web, to expand its existing Softimage graphics and special-effects subsidiary.

Avid has also named The Motion Factory's former President and CEO David Pritchard general manager of Softimage, which Avid originally acquired from Microsoft in August 1998 for $285 million.

"Integrating these two technologies will significantly streamline 3-D-content development," says David Krall, Avid president and CEO.