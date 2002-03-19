Avenging angels to descend on FCC

A band of angels is expected to descend upon the Federal Communications

Commission Friday, but agency chairman Michael Powell isn't likely to think he's

gone to heaven.

A coalition of activists, media watchdogs and concerned citizens

are planning to protest deregulation of media ownership dressed as 'Angels

of Public Interest.'

The theme is a take on a 1998 Powell speech in which he quipped of waiting

for the 'angel of public interest' to visit him after he was sworn in as an FCC

commissioner.

Powell has frequently complained that he has no idea how to uphold his

statutory obligation to guarantee that electronic media operate in the public

interest.

His critics say the FCC and federal courts are creating a media monopoly that

threatens democratic debate by pushing the elimination of limits on media

ownership.

Although some of the expected protesters have ties to the anti-globalization

movement, one organizer said Friday's protest will be entirely peaceful and

humorous.

'People will be protesting for political change within the

political system,' said Seeta Peña Gangadharan of Mediachannel.org one of the participating groups.

Planned speakers include Jeffrey Chester, executive

director of the Center for Digital Democracy, and Terry O'Neal, president of the

National Organization of Women.