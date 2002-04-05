Autocue offers barter deal

Newsroom-system manufacturer Autocue Systems is giving stations a chance to

trade or barter ad spots in exchange for its QSeries newsroom-production system.

The company has exclusive deals with trade companies Active International and

Media-Pac to administer the transactions. The agreement can be either long or

short term.

The company says that when the economy bounces back it may convert customers

back to a cash system.

Autocue also says it has made some improvements to its system, including the

ability to edit imported rich-text files, new features for its internal

messaging system, a bulletin-board-style startup screen for improved

communications from management, and user-definable macro

buttons.