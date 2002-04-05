Autocue offers barter deal
Newsroom-system manufacturer Autocue Systems is giving stations a chance to
trade or barter ad spots in exchange for its QSeries newsroom-production system.
The company has exclusive deals with trade companies Active International and
Media-Pac to administer the transactions. The agreement can be either long or
short term.
The company says that when the economy bounces back it may convert customers
back to a cash system.
Autocue also says it has made some improvements to its system, including the
ability to edit imported rich-text files, new features for its internal
messaging system, a bulletin-board-style startup screen for improved
communications from management, and user-definable macro
buttons.
