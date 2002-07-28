Authors pouncing on AOL crisis

The stock goes down, and the books come out.

It looks like three different book projects are up to cover the fall of AOL Time

Warner Inc.

Freelance writer Nina Munk just cut a deal with Rupert Murdoch's

HarperCollins Publishers to publish "the inside story" on the beleaguered company.

She recently wrote a piece for Vanity Fair contending that Jerry Levin

was ousted as AOL Time Warner's CEO.

Another proposal is in the works by USA Today's David Lieberman, who is

collaborating with Cable World reporter Alicia Mundy.

Ex-Time business writer Frank Gibney Jr. is shopping a

proposal around, which must be fun since he's been on the AOL Time Warner payroll.

And New Yorker media writer Ken Auletta had been approached by Random House Inc.,

but he decided last Wednesday not to do it.