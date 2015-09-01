Authentic Entertainment Reorganizes Exec Team

Authentic Entertainment has restructured its executive team, the company announced Sept. 1.

The realignment, which comes a few weeks after cofounder and CEO Lauren Lexton renewed her contract with the production company, Michael Bouson has been named chief operating officer; Doug Mirabello has been appointed senior VP, development; Jeff Weaver has been tapped as senior VP, current programming; and Will Pisnieski has been named chief technology officer and head of post production.

“This team is the reason that Authentic is one of the top production companies in the industry,” said Lexton. “I couldn’t be happier to have them lead the way with me into the future.”

Also part of the new structure are Paul Halperin, senior VP, finance and risk management; Patrick Stringer VP, broadcast operations; Paul O’Malley VP, development; Carolyn Yamazaki, VP, business and legal; Mark LaFleur, creative director; and Nneka Enurah, director, digital and communications.

Authentic Entertainment is a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America and has produced unscripted series such as Toddlers & Tiaras, Ace of Cakes, Knife Fight, Flipping Out and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.