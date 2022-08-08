Aussie Road-Trip Series ‘Darby and Joan’ on Acorn TV
Retired homicide detective and nurse hit the road together
Australian series Darby and Joan premieres on Acorn TV August 8. The show, with a road trip at the center, stars Bryan Brown and Greta Scacci. Two episodes premiere August 8. Brown plays Jack Darby, a retired homicide detective who is on the road with his dog Diesel, hoping to escape his past. Recently widowed nurse Joan Kirkhope is on a pilgrimage to find answers about her husband’s mysterious death.
“They couldn’t be more different: the low key, ruggedly charming Aussie and the tightly-wound, yet warm, witty and determined Englishwoman, but when they collide in the Australian outback, and become drawn into a series of unexpected mysteries, this unlikely investigative duo soon realize the most intriguing puzzle they face is each other,” teases Acorn.
Filmed in Queensland, Darby and Joan is executive produced by Claire Tonkin, David Hannam, Matt Campbell, Bea Tammer and Catherine Mackin. Glenys Rowe and Phillip Gwynne created the show.
Darby and Joan is produced by CJZ, with a production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen Queensland.
The pilot sees the pair involved in a “shock collision,” says Acorn, before they end up at a waterside paradise where a group of old friends gathers to recall a place that once defined them. Then someone dies.
AMC Networks owns Acorn TV, a streaming network devoted to British and international television. The service costs $6.99 monthly. ■
