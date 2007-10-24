August Upped At Deloitte Media Consulting Practice

Ken August, who has been the managing principal of Deloitte & Touche's Entertainment/New Media consulting practice, was named vice chairman and leader of media and entertainment consulting.

The consulting firm has almost 500 media clients. August has been consulting for Warner Bros. and Paramount and has been an advisory to clients Sony Pictures, Fox and Lions Gate.

August has been with the company, his second tour of duty there, since 1998. Before that he was a partner in entertainment law firm Ziffren, Brittenham, Branca & Fischer.