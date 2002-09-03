August media layoffs back on the rise

Don't get too heartened by positive signs in the economy, because media

companies are swinging the ax harder.

A layoff-tracking study found that media companies laid

off 1,515 workers during August.

That's down 25 percent from the carnage media employers spread in August

2001, but it's the worst month so far this year and it seems to be ending an

improving situation for media employees.

Last month, media companies laid off just 371 workers, and in June they cut

just 1,045.

The study comes from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., which

compiles companies' announcements and filings with regulators concerning

layoffs.

The tracking study's media category includes broadcast, cable, radio,

advertising, entertainment and print but excludes Internet-related cuts.

A different look comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but its most

recent data only cover June.

The BLS said that in June, radio stations' employment

dippd 0.3 percent compared with a year earlier, TV stations' dropped 1.2

percent, cable systems increased 2.6 percent and advertising agencies'

employment dropped a dramatic 6.9 percent.