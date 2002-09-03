August media layoffs back on the rise
Don't get too heartened by positive signs in the economy, because media
companies are swinging the ax harder.
A layoff-tracking study found that media companies laid
off 1,515 workers during August.
That's down 25 percent from the carnage media employers spread in August
2001, but it's the worst month so far this year and it seems to be ending an
improving situation for media employees.
Last month, media companies laid off just 371 workers, and in June they cut
just 1,045.
The study comes from outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc., which
compiles companies' announcements and filings with regulators concerning
layoffs.
The tracking study's media category includes broadcast, cable, radio,
advertising, entertainment and print but excludes Internet-related cuts.
A different look comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but its most
recent data only cover June.
The BLS said that in June, radio stations' employment
dippd 0.3 percent compared with a year earlier, TV stations' dropped 1.2
percent, cable systems increased 2.6 percent and advertising agencies'
employment dropped a dramatic 6.9 percent.
