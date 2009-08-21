Aug. 24-30: 'Nurse Jackie' Season Finale, ALMA Award Honorees Announced, 'Royal Pains' Season Finale And More...

Monday, August 24

See if attraction and compatibility run deeper than the purely physical in the season finale of ABC’s Dating in the Dark, where singles go on a series of dates in a pitch black, dark room, at 9 p.m. Then watch someone whose career is solely based on appearances in the season premiere of The Rachel Zoe Project on Bravo at 10 p.m. End the night with the season finale of Showtime’s new hit dark-comedy Nurse Jackie, starring Edie Falco, at 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25

Eva Longoria Parker and National Council of La Raza President and CEO Janet Murguía will host a press conference to announce the 2009 NCLR ALMA Awards honorees at Beso in LA at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, August 26

Five teams tackle an extreme driving course with the hope of winning $50,000 in the premiere of ABC’s reality contest Crash Course, hosted by Dan Cortes and Orlando Jones at 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 27

See what’s in store for Dr. Hank in the Hamptons in the season finale of USA’s Royal Pains at 10 p.m.

Friday, August 28

Join Mashable for its Social Good Conference, an all-day event aiming to empower those interested in the topic of using social media for true social change, at the 92nd Street Y in NYC at 9 a.m., where Facebook’s Randi Zuckerberg will be giving a keynote. Today is also the deadline for returning at-home judging ballots for the Emmy telecast awards to Ernst & Young.

Saturday, August 29

Fuse celebrates what would have been Michael Jackson’s 51st birthday by airing a selection of the King of Pop’s music videos in the special Michael Jackson: Remember His Time starting at 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 30

If you missed the leaked third episode of Mad Men season three on iTunes Aug. 18, be sure to watch its legitimate airing at 10 p.m. on AMC.