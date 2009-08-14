Aug. 17-23: B&C/MCN's TV Everywhere & Anywhere Event, 'Top Chef' Season Premiere, 'Project Runway' Returns on Lifetime And More...

Monday, August 17

See how the current economic climate is making obsessive-compulsive house-flipper Jeff Lewis flip out even more in the third season premiere of Bravo’s Flipping Out at 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 18

Join Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News for the TV Everywhere & Anywhere breakfast panel discussion at the Paley Center for Media in NYC at 8 a.m. Major League Baseball Advanced Media’s Bob Bowman, CBS Interactive’s Quincy Smith and thePlatform’s Marty Roberts will be on the panel, moderated by Multichannel NewsEditor-In-Chief Mark Robichaux, to discuss the issues associated with offering cable TV subscribers video online at no extra cost. Over on the West Coast, come see the cast and creative team behind thirtysomething at 7 p.m. at the Paley Center in Beverly Hills, Calif., for a celebration of the cult drama series. Creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick, along with actors Peter Horton and Timothy Busfield, will be in attendance. Later, catch the season finale of TNT’s new nurse drama Hawthorne at 9 p.m. And at 10 p.m., add some spice to the night with the season finale of Miami Social on Bravo.

Wednesday, August 19

Send the longest-running scripted program in broadcast history off in style at the Paley Center’s Goodbye to Guiding Light event at 6:30 p.m. in NYC. A clip of the finale will be shown, as well as highlights from the series. Then, find out what’s cooking in Sin City in the sixth-season premiere of Top Chef in Las Vegas on Bravo at 9 p.m.

Thursday, August 20

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back to tell aspiring designers who’s in and who’s out. Check out the premiere of Project Runway on new network Lifetime at 10 p.m. For even more fashion, stick around for the premiere of Lifetime’s new series Models of the Runway, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the show from the models’ perspective, at 11 p.m.

Friday, August 21

And they’re off! Catch the second-season premiere of docusoap Jockeys at 10 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Saturday, August 22

The only place to be on Saturday night is at Melrose Place. The CW and AT&T celebrate the launch of the network’s new spinoff series Melrose Place at 7:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

Sunday, August 23

Tune in for the season finale of NBC’s Merlin, for more on the story of the infamous sorcerer of Arthurian legend in Camelot, at 8 p.m.