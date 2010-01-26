Auerbach Upped at TVB

Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Executive VP Abby

Auerbach has added chief marketing officer to her title.

She joined the trade association in June 2000 as senior VP

of marketing and was promoted to executive VP in September 2000. She has helped

shape TVB's initiative to revitalize spot planning around geographic targeting.

Auerbach also led TVB's effort to speed electronic connections between

agencies, sales rep firms and stations, which resulted in the launch of TVB

ePort in December 2007.

"I'm convinced we need a smart, creative and organized CMO

to oversee the evolution of TVB into a more externally focused, â€˜selling'

organization," said TVB President Steve Lanzano. "It is very clear to me

that Abby is the perfect fit for that job. She is hard-working, well-respected

both internally and externally, and is an excellent team leader and manager."