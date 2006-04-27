Audio Engineer Injured in Vegas

An engineer with Sennheiser Electronics who was in Las Vegas for the NAB convention there remains in critical but stable condition at a Las Vegas hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

Volker Schmitt, senior engineer for the Wedemark, Germany-based audio products company (Sennheiser USA is based in Old Lyme, Conn.), was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday night, April 25, on Flamingo Blvd., according to the company.

Police subsequently arrested the driver.

