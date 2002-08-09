Audience bites into Unwrapped stunt
According to Food Network, its summer stunt of double-running top-rated
Unwrapped at 9 p.m.-10 p.m., Monday nights for nine weeks over the summer
has generated triple-digit rating increases.
Its .9 household Nielsen Media Research rating, for example was up 125
percent over the same nine-week period last year.
