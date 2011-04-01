Audas Tapped for WFMY GM Gig

KTHV Little Rock President/General Manager Larry Audas takes that same title to WFMY Greensboro. He succeeds Deborah Hooper, who was named president of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce in January.

WFMY is a CBS affiliate in DMA No. 47.

"Larry is a natural leader who has brought KTHV to a new level of community service and commercial success," said David Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting. "We know Greensboro and WFMY News2 will benefit from his talent and commitment to community."

Audas rose up through the news ranks. He was the news director at WLTX Columbia (SC) from 1998-2002 and the primary anchor at KTHV from 1995-1998. Before joining Gannett, he was an anchor/reporter at KPRC Houston and anchor/reporter at KFOR in Oklahoma City and KSWO Lawton (OK).