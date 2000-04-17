The auction of the "guard band" portions of spectrum now used for TV channels 60-69 is set for June 14. The guard band licenses will have strict usage restrictions because they abut frequencies slated for public safety use, and the FCC wanted to ensure that no interference would affect those services. The guard bands cover small portions of spectrum currently designated for TV channels 60, 62, 64, 65 and 67. Large blocks of the ch. 60-69 band are scheduled for auction June 7.