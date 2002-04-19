Auction alliance picks board members
Eight members have been named to the board of the Spectrum Clearing Alliance,
a broadcaster group aiming to negotiate buyout deals between TV-station owners
and wireless companies planning to buy spectrum now used for TV channels 60
through 69.
The board members are Lowell "Bud" Paxson of Paxson Communications Corp., Andrew
Hobson of Univision Communications Inc., Leon Brown of Clear Channel Communications Inc., Walter Ulloa of Entravision Communications Co.,
Bennett Smith of Shop at Home, William Smith of Unicorn, Benton Miller of
Trinity Broadcasting Network, Christian French of WRNN-TV Kingston, N.Y., and Joe Kelley
of Josie Park Broadcasting Inc.
For now, the spectrum auction is scheduled for June 19. Paxson and Univision
have the most stations on the band, with 19 and 16,
respectively.
