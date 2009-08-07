Attwell Baker Names Legal Advisers

New Republican Commissioner Meredith Attwell Baker has named three acting legal advisers as she begins the process of staffing up. She was sworn in July 31.

The three are William Freedman, Erin McGrath and Christi Shewman.

Freedman will be acting senior legal advisor and acting legal advisor on media and enforcement issues. He has been associate chief of the Media Bureau.

McGrath will advise on wireless, international and public safety. She had been assistant division chief in the Wireless Bureau.

Christi Shewman will advise on wireline, universal service and consumer affairs issues. She has held a number of posts in the Wireline Competition Bureau.