AT&T's U-Verse Will Include Scripps Networks

U-Verse, the new telco TV service from AT&T, has struck a carriage deal for Scripps Network channels.



Included in the deal are HGTV (including in high-definition), Food Network, DIY Network, Fine Living, and Great American Country. U-Verse is part of AT&T's Project Lightspeed. The project plans to take fiber-optic cable closer to the home in order to provide faster video download and Internet access service along with voice over IP phone service.



The Scripps networks will be part of U-Verse's video on demand service