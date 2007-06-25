AT&T's U-verse Extends To Ohio

AT&T has deployed its U-verse Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) service in the Cleveland and Akron markets, making Ohio the eighth state where U-verse is available.

AT&T U-verse, which can also be bundled with high-speed data service, is initially available in parts of the Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor area.





AT&T says it will continue to increase availability throughout Ohio. Nationally, U-verse is also available in parts of Michigan, California, Wisconsin, Missouri, Indiana, Connecticu,t and Texas, where U-verse was originally unveiled in the San Antonio market.

While the service currently counts less than 50,000 total subscribers, AT&T expects to be performing some 10,000 U-verse installations per week by year's end, AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson said at the Nxtcomm convention in Chicago last week. U-verse is currently offering over 26 HD channels and new customers can receive one year of free access to HD programming ($10 a month thereafter). Basic packages start at $44 per month.