Attorneys: FCC studies `sadistic'
Foes of deregulation were not the only ones miffed at the Federal
Communications Commission's generally merger-friendly ownership studies last
week.
Some communications attorneys were bemoaning the deadlines for comments and
replies. With those attorneys likely having to burn the midnight oil to put the
finishing touches on their arguments, particularly given the stakes involved, the Dec. 2 comment deadline the Monday after Thanksgiving and the Jan. 2
reply deadline could mean a harried holiday season. "That's sadistic," said one
unhappy camper.
The FCC says it is sticking with the dates, which are 60 and 90 days after
the studies came out and just happened to fall where they did.
