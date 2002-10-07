Attorneys: FCC studies `sadistic'

Foes of deregulation were not the only ones miffed at the Federal

Communications Commission's generally merger-friendly ownership studies last

week.

Some communications attorneys were bemoaning the deadlines for comments and

replies. With those attorneys likely having to burn the midnight oil to put the

finishing touches on their arguments, particularly given the stakes involved, the Dec. 2 comment deadline the Monday after Thanksgiving and the Jan. 2

reply deadline could mean a harried holiday season. "That's sadistic," said one

unhappy camper.

The FCC says it is sticking with the dates, which are 60 and 90 days after

the studies came out and just happened to fall where they did.