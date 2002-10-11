Attendance grows at MIPCOM

The number of people attending programming market MIPCOM in Cannes,

France, increased slightly this year, but program distributors remained

cautious about the state of the business.

The number of people attending MIPCOM grew only 3.74 percent to 10,209. The

increase was particularly weak given the fact that in 2001, the war in

Afghanistan started right before the market and many people were nervous about

traveling in the wake of the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington,

D.C.

Most admitted that a slump in advertising revenues, a glut of new programming

and ongoing woes in the pay TV sector had produced 'a buyers' market.'

But Asian markets continued to rebound strongly from the crisis in 1998,

producing strong sales in those territories, and the major Hollywood studios

announced a number of deals at the market.

At MIPCOM, for example, The Walt Disney Co. announced a major deal with

direct-to-home platform TPS in France and TV New Zealand. Universal Studios also

announced some major program sales, including one with Mexico's Grupo Televisa

S.A.