Attacked Anchor’s Family ‘Needs Private Time’

The family of Anne Pressly, the KATV Little Rock anchor who's in

critical condition after a beating

sustained during a home invasion early Monday, released a statement thanking the community for their prayers and wishes, and asking for privacy.



"The family of Anne Pressly would like to thank all of you who have prayed for Anne and for us, for your visits, your calls and the many ways you've reached out to us at this very difficult time,” it reads. “We are appreciative of the outpouring of love we've received--obviously out of your love for Anne. We are overwhelmed by your affection; the care Anne's physicians and nurses have given her, the diligence of the Little Rock Police Department in this investigation and local and national reporters who have respected our privacy. Anne has a long struggle of recovery ahead of her. She is a fighter, a strong, healthy and physically fit young woman. We expect her to recover completely. We ask that you continue to pray for Anne and for us. We very much appreciate the blood donations that you've given in Anne's name. Rest assured that the sacrifice of your own blood will be used either to help Anne or to help someone else who needs it. Now our family needs private time. Please respect our wishes and give us time to heal as a family—privately--without visitors. We will issue statements as Anne's condition improves. Today Anne is in critical but stable condition." -- The Family of Anne Pressly



The morning anchor was found by her mother following the attack, after she failed to answer her daily wakeup call.



Little Rock police continue to interview neighbors and co-workers, and

consider whether Pressly’s public stature

at a local TV personality figured into the attack.



