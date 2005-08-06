Attack Attempts Cool Ratings

Ratings for syndicated shows were little changed in the midsummer week ended July 24, though some were down considerably from a year before. In addition to the usual spate of reruns, the Nielsen ratings for many strips were hurt by interruptions and preemptions for coverage of the second London transit attack. HUT (homes using television) levels declined on average by 197,000 homes from the week before.

In game-show action, Jeopardy!, which concluded its last original week for the season with contestant Dave Madden extending his winning streak to 14 games (he's won $333,301 thus far), was up 3% from the prior week to a 6.6 but down a whopping 31% from last year at this time, when super-contestant Ken Jennings was in the midst of his streak. Wheel of Fortune, the top game show and top show in syndication overall, fell 1% from the week before to a 7.6 and was down 11% from last year. Who Wants To Be a Millionaire was unchanged at a 3.1 but down 18% year-to-year.

Entertainment Tonight dominated the magazines, despite a 2% dip to a 4.3 household rating, and was up 6% in women 18-34, to a 1.7. Most of the mags also saw gains in young women. Inside Edition was unchanged at a 3.1 but up 8% in women 18-34, to a 1.3. Hot rookie The Insider scored a third-place 2.5, unchanged in households, but was up 10% in women 18-34, to a 1.1. Access Hollywood was fourth with a 2.2, up 5% and, at a 1.0, unchanged among women 18-34. Extra, meanwhile, was up 10% to a 2.2, tying Access in households and up 10% in women 18-34, to a 1.1.