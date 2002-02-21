AT&T ups senior execs
Two potential heirs to AT&T Corp. chairman and CEO C. Michael Armstrong are
emerging from the company's brass.
Chief financial officer Charles Noski and president David Dorman
were named to AT&T's board of directors Thursday, signaling their rise in
the executive ranks.
Noski, tapped to be the board's new vice chairman, will be instrumental in
restructuring the company. AT&T agreed in December to sell and merge its
cable operations with Comcast Corp., pending shareholder and regulatory
approval.
If approved, Armstrong would become chairman of the new AT&T Comcast and
would serve, along with four other AT&T board members, on the AT&T
Comcast board.
AT&T needs to find Armstrong's successor by the end of the
year.
