AT&T U-verse TV Expands HD Slate with HBO

Telco AT&T is broadening the HD offerings of its U-verse TV Internet-protocol-TV service by addition by adding three HBO HD channels: HBO2 HD, HBO Comedy HD and HBO Family HD.

U-verse subscribers who pay for the $10 HD tier now have access to more than 40 HD channels, although getting HBO requires signing up for an HBO or movie package.

"We're excited for U-verse TV customers to experience HBO's original and compelling content in HD," said Dan York, head of content and programming for AT&T Entertainment Services, in a statement. "Today's viewers demand an HD experience that offers more HD and more value, and we're delivering on that demand with a growing HD lineup and important items like HD-capable equipment included in every programming package."