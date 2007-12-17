AT&T U-verse TV Broadens HD Picture

Telco AT&T launched eight new HD channels on its U-verse TV Internet-protocol-TV service, giving it a lineup of more than 40 HD channels in most markets.

The new HD networks on U-verse are Animal Planet HD, CNN HD, Discovery HD, Science Channel HD, Starz Kids & Family HD, Superstation WGN in HD, TLC HD and Versus and Golf Channel HD. HD programming is available to U-verse TV subscribers for an additional $10 per month.

"We know consumers are craving more and more HD content, and our AT&T U-verse TV HD lineup will keep expanding to meet their needs," said Dan York, head of content and programming for AT&T Entertainment Services, in a statement. "All of these networks are great additions to our extensive HD lineup. We're providing more of the content our customers want."