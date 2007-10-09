AT&T U-verse TV Adds New Turner HD Networks

Telco AT&T struck a distribution agreement with Turner Broadcasting System to carry new high-definition networks TBS in HD and CNN HD on its U-verse TV Internet-protocol-TV service.

Under the deal, AT&T U-verse will immediately start carrying TBS HD in time for its coverage of the Major League Baseball National League Championship Series. The telco will start carrying CNN HD later this year.

"We are pleased to partner with AT&T to further expand their HD offering and enhance their customers' viewing experience of TBS and CNN in an HD format," said Coleman Breland, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Turner Network Sales, in a statement.