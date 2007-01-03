AT&T U-verse says YES

AT&T has announced a distribution agreement with YES Network for U-verse TV, its new IP-based television service.

Under the deal, AT&T U-verse TV customers in Connecticut will have access to YES' linear programming, including New York Yankees and New Jersey Nets game telecasts and original series. In addition, U-verse customers in other market areas can receive the channel as part of AT&T's "The Sports Package" program tier.

Financial terms and other details of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Now AT&T U-verse TV customers in Connecticut can enjoy one of the most watched regional sports networks in the country,” said Dan York, head of programming, AT&T Operations, Inc., in a statement. “We’re thrilled to add YES to our expansive sports programming lineup so Yankees and Nets fans in Connecticut can watch their favorite teams.”



AT&T plans to make U-verse TV, which is driven by the telco's "Project Lightspeed" fiber-optic initiative, available to some 19 million homes by the end of 2008, using both fiber-to-the-node (FTTN) and fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) technologies.

