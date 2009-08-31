AT&T U-Verse Launches in Three More Markets

AT&T is expanding its U-verse with the launch of the TV, Internet and phone triple-play in parts of the Louisville, Ky., Mobile, Ala., and Spartanburg, S.C., markets.

In the Bluegrass State, AT&T will go head-to-head with Insight Communications. The telco said U-verse services will be available to order in parts of the Louisville area beginning Monday, Aug. 31.

"For the first time in many years, consumers in Louisville will have the choice they've been waiting for," AT&T Kentucky president Mary Pat Regan said in a statement.

