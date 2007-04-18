AT&T TV: Reaching 18,000 Total Subs

AT&T declared that the deployment of its AT&T U-verse TV IP-based video service is "accelerating," though it also announced that the service only counts 18,000 subscribers in total.

The telco says it will soon launch AT&T U-verse in the Los Angeles area, with additional launches planned for later this year. In the first three months of 2007, AT&T launched U-verse services in Milwaukee, Kansas City, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

AT&T said that its average installation rate has ramped to approximately 2,000 installations a week, a five-fold increase from the average rate in January.

“Our video strategy is showing strong momentum as we add new subscribers at an increasing rate,” said Ralph de la Vega, group president-Regional Wireline Operations, AT&T, in a statement. “Consumers are clearly hungry for an alternative to the cable companies, and AT&T U-verse is a very attractive choice."